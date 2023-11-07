McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

