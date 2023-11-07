Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UDR by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 162,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

