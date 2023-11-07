Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 387 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.96. 90,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.59 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

