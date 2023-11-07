Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,256. The company has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

