Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $393,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 993,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,573. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

