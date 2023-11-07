Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.91. 99,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,430. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

