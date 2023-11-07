Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $72,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 403,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,451. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

