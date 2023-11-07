Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

