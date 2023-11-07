Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,637. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.