Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,010 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 532,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,219. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

