Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.35. 24,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

