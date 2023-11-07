Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 71,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

