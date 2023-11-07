Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,002 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 778,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,311,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.