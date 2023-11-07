Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,468. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

