Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 98,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

