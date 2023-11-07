MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 795,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.