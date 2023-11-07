Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Medifast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MED opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 28,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 25.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

