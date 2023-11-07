Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.11

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.11 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 34489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Medifast Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

