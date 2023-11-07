MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Cut by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MELI traded up $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,382.43. 49,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,295.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

