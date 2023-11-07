Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,898,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. 746,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,803. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

