Merus (MRUS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) in the last few weeks:
- 11/6/2023 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/2/2023 – Merus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Merus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Merus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
