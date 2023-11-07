Merus (MRUS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2023 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – Merus is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Merus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Merus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

