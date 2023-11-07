Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of META opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $811.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

