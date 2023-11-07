Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Trimmed by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day moving average is $286.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

