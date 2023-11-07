Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.76% of Miller Industries worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 383,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

