Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 209 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

