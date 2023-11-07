Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $244.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

