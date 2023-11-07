Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

