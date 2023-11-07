Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

