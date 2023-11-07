Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

