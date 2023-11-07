Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

