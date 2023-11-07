Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $743,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

