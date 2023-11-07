Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $59.12.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

