Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

