Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $697.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.