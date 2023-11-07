Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 159 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.