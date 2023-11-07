Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 202 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,627,000 after acquiring an additional 91,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

