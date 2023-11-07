Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

