Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 73 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.