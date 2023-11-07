Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 8,250 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,520. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

