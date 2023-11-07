MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 170,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,406,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 201,655 shares of company stock valued at $301,061. Corporate insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

