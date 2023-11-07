Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $112,000 in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

