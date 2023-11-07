Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $124,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,359,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 622,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 339,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTO stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

