Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $220,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.8 %

AMN stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.