Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $245,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

