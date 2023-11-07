Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $199,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.3 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.