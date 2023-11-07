Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

