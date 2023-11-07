Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.05% of Latch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Latch by 10,730.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Latch by 33.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Latch by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,799,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the first quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 263,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Latch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

