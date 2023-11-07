Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

LPSN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

