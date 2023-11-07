Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,594 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 460.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,802 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,840 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 5.6 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

