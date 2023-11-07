Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 19,845 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,248,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,794,641.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $176,103 over the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.13 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

